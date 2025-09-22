Sentencing date set for Penwortham woman charged with attempted murder after Black Bull pub stabbing
Estelle Whalley, 51, was arrested after a man in his 50s was repeatedly stabbed outside the Black Bull in Pope Lane shortly after 5pm on Saturday (August 23).
Lancashire Police said the victim and suspect were not known to one another. The injured man was found with a number of wounds and taken to hospital.
The force said his injuries weren’t life-threatening and he has since been discharged.
Whalley, of Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham, was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife.
She appeared before Preston Magistrates today where the case was sent to the city’s Crown Court for trial.
The 51-year-old did not enter a plea for either offence and was remanded in custody.
A five day trial has now been scheduled for February 2026.