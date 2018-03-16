Senior judge jails dangerous driver whose abandoned car rolled down a Chorley hill and struck a car

An car dumped by a dangerous driver after a high speed police pursuit rolled down a hill and narrowly missed a woman, a court has heard.

Jack Haddon, 26, of Liptrott Road, Chorley, has been jailed for 10 months by a senior judge after admitting dangerous driving and leaving a car in a dangerous position.

He also admitted having no insurance or licence.

The offences happened when Haddon, who was behind the wheel of an Audi A4, led police on a two mile chase, reaching speeds of up to 60 mph in a 30mph zone.

Police officers had to abandon the chase on May 18 last year due to the risk to other road users.

Haddon then crashed into a car on St Gregory’s Place and fled - but the abandoned Audi then rolled down a hill, almost hitting a woman and crashing into her parked BMW.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, said: “I’d be failing in my public duty if there were not to be imposed a prison sentence.”

Prosecuting, Nick Flanagan said: “ Police received intelligence a stolen car was being driven around Chorley at around 7.45pm.

“The officer was able to identify the defendant as they’d had connections previously.

“The police asked the car to stop but it did a U-turn on Preston Road. It was described as an extremely dangerous manoeuvre with a risk of collision with cars in the opposite direction.”

Haddon sped up towards a roundabout on North Street and went through a succession of roundabouts in excess of 60mph in a 30mph zone, the court heard.

Police stopped the pursuit on Pall Mall but a short time later a crash was reported on St Gregory’s Place, where the Audi was abandoned - only to roll away.

Defending, Darren Lee Smith said: “The defendant, since the comission of these offences, has demonstrated in tangible form that he takes court orders seriously. He’s in full time employment.”

Judge Brown said: “The offences took place within 12 months of your release from prison, whilst you were still on licence.”

He banned him for 17 months and ordered a retest.