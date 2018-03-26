Self-confessed Nazi to be sentenced

A self-confessed Nazi who labelled Jewish people as “parasites” and called for them to be “eradicated” will be sentenced tomorrow at Preston Crown Court.

The 22-year-old man from Lancashire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, breached the Public Order Act 1986 in using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in two speeches he gave.

He was found guilty of stirring up racial hatred.

He committed the offences during a demonstration by a group named the North West Infidels on Blackpool Promenade in March 2016 and at a gathering of far right extremists, the

Yorkshire Forum for Nationalists, thought to be held the month before.

At the Blackpool demonstration he claimed the UK had taken the wrong side in the Second World War among other inflammatory comments.