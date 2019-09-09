See the shocking moment a Blackpool care worker rushes into mass brawl outside pub before 'losing her rag'

This is the disturbing moment a 'family-orientated' carer went rushing into a mass brawl outside a Blackpool pub with her feet and fists flying.

The street fight, which happened outside The Bull in Waterloo Road, South Shore, landed care worker Chelsea Bryan in court.

The street fight, which happened outside The Bull in Waterloo Road, South Shore, landed care worker Chelsea Bryan (pictured above in red) in court (Picture: Crown Prosecution Service)

The 26-year-old, of Edgeway Road, is said to have 'lost her rag' after running to a family member's aid and being punched.

A clip taken from the CCTV footage, which was played in court, appears to show two people having a heated talk before a woman walks up to one of them and throws a punch.

A melee quickly follows, with flailing arms, hair pulling, and scuffles on the ground. Around 40 seconds in, Bryan, dressed in red, can be seen running into the frame.

She appears to aim stamps at somebody lying on the floor before being punched and losing her balance.

Bryan can be seen clambering back to her feet before grabbing one woman - who was lying on the ground - by her hair and swinging several punches at her.

After kicking her in the back of the head, she lets her stand up before flooring her again with a single punch to the face.

After getting a few more stamps in, Bryan is pulled away from the mass of brawling bodies.

Bryan, who admitted using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear, was given a suspended 11-week prison sentence for her part in the scrap, which happened on Mother's Day.

She was also ordered to pay £215 costs and do 25 days of rehabilitation.

Magistrates were told Bryan rushed to help a female cousin, and bench chairman Peter Trend told her: "This was not pleasant viewing, was it? We accept you went to help your relative but you ended up punching and kicking... kicking one person on the floor."

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said the prosecution had to rely on the CCTV footage because nobody involved was prepared to make a statement.,

He said: "She is a family-orientated person and, when she was told by her uncle her cousin had been assaulted, her instinct was to go outside and help her.

"She had only had one glass of wine to drink."