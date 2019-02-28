See inside Lancashire's new ground-breaking forensic science centre

Based at Lancashire Police HQ in Hutton, the Lancashire Forensic Science Academy is a partnership between police, Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the University of Central Lancashire. Believed to be the first of its kind in the UK, the Academy will allow students studying on UCLan’s forensics courses to work alongside forensic experts.



The new purpose-built centre is at Lancashire Police HQ in Hutton

Run as a partnership between the police, crime commissioner and UCLan, it allows students on the forensics course to work with industry-leading experts

Police say the collaboration will allow them to be at the forefront of forensic science and get involved with developing new techniques

The relationship between the Constabulary and UCLan sees an investment by both parties of more than 10million over the next 10 years. This includes more than 1million to deliver the new facilities.

