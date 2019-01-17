Second Preston burglary suspect arrested in 24 hours after Lancashire Police ramp up patrols in Frenchwood

A second burglary suspect has been arrested in connection with a number of burglaries in the Frenchwood area of Preston.

A police spokesman has said that a 28-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and is in custody.

This home, off Manchester Road in Frenchwood, Preston, is one of a number of homes burgled recently

A 42 year old arrested last night also remains in custody.

Both arrests come after Lancashire Police responded to a barrage of criticism from the Preston community over its handling of the incidents - leading to police stepping up patrols in the Frenchwood area.

Families in Frenchwood told the Post they had taken to forming their own patrols to protect their communities from burglars after a number of raids in recent weeks.

According to residents in the Frenchwood area, at least six homes have been targeted in the past two weeks and they no longer feel safe in their own homes.

Jewellery, laptops and phones worth thousands of pounds have been reported stolen from homes in Frenchwood Avenue, Manchester Road, Herschell Street and Selborne Street.

“Local people are feeling very vulnerable”, said one victim, whose home off Manchester Road was burgled on Christmas Day.

“There’s a real sense of fear in the community, people are afraid for their families and elderly relatives.

“Everyone’s worrying and wondering, ‘Who’s next?’

She added: “They completely ransacked our home. Every single drawer and cupboard was pulled open and stuff was flung everywhere.

“They had obviously searched our house from top to bottom. They took my jewellery, including a gold necklace my grandmother gave me.”

Chf Insp Gary Crowe, of Preston Police, said: “We recognise the concern that the burglaries are causing in the community and I would like to reassure residents we are working hard to address those concerns.

“We will continue to work closely with our partners across the community.

“While we recognise that people want to protect the area where they live I would ask people not to take the law into their own hands in response but to report concerns or information to the police.

“If you see anything suspicious, please call police on 101 or report it to police online.”