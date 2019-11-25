Second man arrested in connection with Blackburn hit and run which resulted in the death of a 36-year-old mum

A second man wanted by police in connection with the hit and run death of a Blackburn mum has been arrested.



Dean Qayum, 20, was arrested this morning (Monday, November 25) on suspicion of murder following the death of Alison McBlaine.



Miss McBlaine, 36, was fatally injured after a Fiat Punto Grande deliberately mounted the pavement in Whalley Banks, at the junction with Pearson Street, at 7.45pm on Tuesday, November 19.

She died on Thursday afternoon (November 21) with her family, including her 12-year-old son Reagan, at her bedside.

A second pedestrian, a man aged 26 from Blackburn, also sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Det Chf Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: “My thoughts and those of the team engaged on this inquiry remain with Alison’s loved ones. Her family are being supported by trained officers at this difficult time.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to members of the public who have supported and responded to police appeals for help over the last few days.

Dean Qayum, 20, was arrested this morning (Monday,November 25) on suspicion of murder following the hit and run which caused the death of Alison McBlaine, 36. Credit: PA

"Nevertheless the investigation is at an early stage so if you have any information at all that might help and haven’t already spoken to us, we would like to hear from you as soon as possible.”

The car failed to stop at the scene of the collision and was later found on Lower Hollin Bank Street with significant front end damage.

Police said attempts had been made to set the vehicle on fire.

Three people were initially arrested by police on suspicion of murder.

Kaylib Connolly, 18, who was also wanted in relation to the investigation, was arrested yesterday (November 24) on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

A 26-year-old man remains in custody, with a 25-year-old man bailed pending further enquiries until December 19.

A 16 year old youth from Blackburn has now been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (November 26).

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0915 of November 20th or through the Major Incident Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119E09-PO1



You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.