Second man arrested in connection with an assault on a homeless man in Blackburn

Further to an earlier Police appeal about an assault on a homeless man in Blackburn, a second arrest has now been made.



The attack reportedly happened in Astley Gate area of Blackburn town centre when a homeless man was approached and attacked by two men at around 8.20pm on Sunday (January 5).

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "A 30-year-old man from Blackburn has been arrested this afternoon (January 8) on suspicion of assault and affray.

"He is currently in police custody.

"A 26 year old man from Blackburn has previously been arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and was released under investigation pending further enquiries."

Lancashire Police would like to thank everyone who shared their appeal.