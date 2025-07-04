Breaking

Search underway for man wanted in connection with sexual assault with links to Preston

Published 4th Jul 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 15:14 BST
Police are appealing to the public for help in finding a man wanted in connection with sexual assault and criminal damage.

Daniel Burke, 41, is wanted in connection with a police investigation into an assault, criminal damage and sexual assault.

He is described as 6ft 1 in height and of an average build.

He has short dark brown hair, is clean shaven, and has hazel eyes.

Burke has connections to Preston and Cumbria.

For any sightings of Burke, or if you have any information that could help police, please call 101 quoting log 507 of 22nd June or email [email protected].

