Police are appealing to the public for help in finding a man wanted in connection with sexual assault and criminal damage.

Daniel Burke, 41, is wanted in connection with a police investigation into an assault, criminal damage and sexual assault.

Have you seen Daniel Burke? | Preston Police

He is described as 6ft 1 in height and of an average build.

He has short dark brown hair, is clean shaven, and has hazel eyes.

Burke has connections to Preston and Cumbria.

For any sightings of Burke, or if you have any information that could help police, please call 101 quoting log 507 of 22nd June or email [email protected].