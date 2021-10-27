Search under way for missing Preston man Vincent Fazackerley
A search is taking place for a man who has been reported missing in Preston.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 7:42 am
Vincent Fazackerley, 62, was last seen on Sunday (October 24), say police.
He has a medium build, a grey beard and usually wears a red coat and uses two crutches.
He sometimes wears glasses and might also be carrying a dark grey rucksack and a beige suitcase.
Vincent has links to central Preston, as well as Hull and Beverley in Yorkshire. He is also known to visit Skegness in Lincolnshire.
If you can help with Vincent's whereabouts, you can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 593 from October 25.