Search under way for missing Preston man Vincent Fazackerley

Vincent Fazackerley, 62, was last seen on Sunday (October 24), say police.

He has a medium build, a grey beard and usually wears a red coat and uses two crutches.

He sometimes wears glasses and might also be carrying a dark grey rucksack and a beige suitcase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vincent Fazackerley, 62, was last seen on Sunday (October 24), say police. He has a medium build, a grey beard and usually wears a red coat and uses two crutches

Vincent has links to central Preston, as well as Hull and Beverley in Yorkshire. He is also known to visit Skegness in Lincolnshire.