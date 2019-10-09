Search for missing schoolgirl last seen in Blackpool a week ago

A 14-year-old girl has been missing from her Lancashire home for more than a week.

Saskia Baldwin went missing from her family home in Bacup last Wednesday and was last seen in Blackpool the next day (Thursday, October 3).

Police said the teenager has links to the Ribbleton, Ingol, Ashton and city centre areas of Preston.

Saskia is a white female, 5ft 5in tall, medium build, with shoulder-length blonde hair.

She had been wearing a cream polo-neck jumper, black Nike tracksuit pants, a black Nike cap, and a black bubble coat with fluorescent patterns. She also might be wearing glasses.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Saskia Baldwin, 14, who is missing from her home address in Bacup.

"We are now appealing for the public's help in finding her.

"If you have seen her or have any information, please contact us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20191005-1246."