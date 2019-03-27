Search for missing Chorley teenager Courtney Ambrose

Have your say

Police are appealing for information on a missing Chorley teenager.

Courtney Ambrose, 17, was last seen in the Lydgate area of of the town at around 9pm yesterday.

Courtney Ambrose

She is described as white, around 5ft 6ins, of slim build with long blonde hair.

Courtney is known to have links to Chorley and possibly Liverpool.

Sgt Ashley Scholes, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are concerned for Courtney’s welfare and are appealing for information to help find her.

“If you have seen her or know where she is, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01257) 246286 or email 3845@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1572 of March 26.