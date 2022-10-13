Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Adam Fay, who was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday, October 12).

Adam is described as 6ft 2in tall, with receding blonde/ginger hair and stubble. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and a black rucksack.

He is believed to have links to Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Preston.

Adam Fay, 35, is missing from the Chorley area

“We are now concerned for Adam’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find him,” said police.