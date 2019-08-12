Scottish man who disappeared on work trip to Lancashire remains missing after 3 weeks

A 32-year-old man from Scotland remains missing three weeks after visiting Lancashire on a work's trip.



Matthew Wainwright, from Ayr, was last seen leaving his home on the southwest coast of Scotland, on Monday, July 22.

He is described as white, 6ft 2ins height, has a large athletic build, short brown hair and green eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police in Scotland said Matthew works away from home and had left Scotland to head to the north of England on the morning of Monday, July 22.

He was due to return to Scotland on Friday, July 26, but failed to return home to his family. He has now been missing for three weeks.

His white Ford Transit van has since been spotted in Lancashire, as well as West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

Chief Inspector Brian Anderson, of Ayr Police, said: "We are appealing for the assistance of the public in an effort to trace Matthew Wainwright, 32, who is missing from Ayrshire.

"Matthew works away from home and left to head to the north of England on Monday, July 22 2019.

"He was due to come home on Friday, July 26 but didn’t come back and so far, other than one or two calls to his family, there has been no further contact from him.

“Normally whilst working away he is in regular contact with family, so to not be in contact now for nearly three weeks is concerning.

"His works vehicle, a white coloured Ford Transit, registration YM19TSX, has been spotted in Lancashire, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Northumbria areas.

“I would ask Matthew or anyone who knows where he is to contact police.

"He has family in Leeds and we have been in contact with them, as well as the relevant forces in England, but no one has seen or heard from him.

"Any information as to his whereabouts can be passed to officers at Ayr Police Office via 101. Please quote reference number 4641 of the Monday, July 29, when calling.

"We’d also ask Matthew himself to get in touch. His safety and well-being is paramount for us and we want to know he is OK and to get him back home."