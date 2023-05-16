Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald is due to take the dock on Tuesday (May 16) to answer allegations of assault and affray.

The 31-year-old’s trial is scheduled to last for four days at Preston Crown Court. He is charged with assault, grievous bodily harm and affray, and has been remanded in custody since late last year.

All of the alleged incidents are said to have happened on Sunday, November 27, 2022. The trial is expected to last four days and involves two victims.

The Commonwealth Games champion of 2014 underlined his vast potential by becoming British light-middleweight champion in the pro ranks in 2019. Has not fought since May 2021 however due to well-documented personal and legal issues.

Separately, on June 2, Fitzgerald will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court, where he will be on trial for three common assaults – all on the same person. Fitzgerald, 31, is currently in custody and no longer has a licence to fight professionally in the UK after it was suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control in April 2020.

Who is Scott Fitzgerald?

Nicknamed Mad Man and Fitzy, the Preston-born boxer trained throughout his boxing career at Larches and Savick ABC. He won the gold medal in the welterweight division at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and went on to amass 15 professional victories without loss, culminating in a British super-welterweight title win over Ted Cheeseman in 2019.