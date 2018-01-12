Scarred burglar walks out of prison

Have your say

A man jailed for burglary has absconded from Kirkham open prison.

Police have asked people not to approach Simon Kierans, 33, formerly of Industry Street, Rochdale, who walked out of HMP Kirkham yesterday.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of the name ‘Paddy’ on his left leg, and scars on his nose, right eyebrow, head and right upper arm.

Kierans was sentenced to two and half years in prison for offences of burglary and making false representations. He has links to the Lancashire and Greater Manchester areas.

A Lancashire Police spokesman, said: “We are appealing for information leading to the arrest of Simon Kierans.

“Kierans is wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham.

“If you see Kierans, do not approach him, but instead contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1418 of January 11.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org