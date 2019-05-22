Saffie's dad: 'We need answers over the Manchester Arena bomb'

The father of the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing has spoken of his need to get answers on the second anniversary of the attack.

The inquests into the deaths of the 22 victims have been delayed while authorities await the extradition from Libya of Hashem Abedi, the brother of suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who detonated the device at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

Andrew Roussos, whose eight-year-old daughter Saffie, from Leyland, was the youngest victim of the disaster, told Sky News: "We're all waiting for this inquest so we can voice our anger or our concerns or have answers to our questions and it keeps getting put back and put back and put back and we're all exploding inside.

"We need to start the inquests to get the answers that we want."

Survivor Adam Lawler, whose friend Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, was one of the victims, told the broadcaster he wanted to see Hashem face justice.

He said: "I think the main thing right now that would unify a lot of people is bringing him to justice.

"I won't say his name because he doesn't deserve the gratification of a name, so bringing him over, putting him to justice in our system, putting him to justice in any system where he cannot harm people, he cannot be allowed to freely walk about."

An extradition request for Hashem was granted in October 2017 but he is yet to return to the UK.

The inquests are currently expected to take place in April next year.