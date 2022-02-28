'Safe containing cash' stolen during break-in at Longridge Cricket Club

Burglars stole a safe containing cash after breaking into Longridge Cricket Club, police said.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 28th February 2022, 7:38 pm
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 7:40 pm

The club, located in Chipping Road, was broken into at approximately 7.55pm on Sunday (February 28).

The offenders - who were reportedly inside the building for around 20 minutes - stole a "safe containing a quantity of cash", police said.

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or clicking HERE, quoting reference number 1604 of February 27.

Burglars reportedly stole a safe containing cash after breaking into Longridge Cricket Club. (Credit: Google)

Longridge Cricket Club has been approached for comment.

