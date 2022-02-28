'Safe containing cash' stolen during break-in at Longridge Cricket Club

The club, located in Chipping Road, was broken into at approximately 7.55pm on Sunday (February 28).

The offenders - who were reportedly inside the building for around 20 minutes - stole a "safe containing a quantity of cash", police said.

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or clicking HERE, quoting reference number 1604 of February 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burglars reportedly stole a safe containing cash after breaking into Longridge Cricket Club. (Credit: Google)

Longridge Cricket Club has been approached for comment.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.