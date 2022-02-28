'Safe containing cash' stolen during break-in at Longridge Cricket Club
Burglars stole a safe containing cash after breaking into Longridge Cricket Club, police said.
The club, located in Chipping Road, was broken into at approximately 7.55pm on Sunday (February 28).
The offenders - who were reportedly inside the building for around 20 minutes - stole a "safe containing a quantity of cash", police said.
Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or clicking HERE, quoting reference number 1604 of February 27.
Longridge Cricket Club has been approached for comment.
