Runshaw College knife attack: Everything we know so far

Police are this morning questioning six people over the terrifying attack at Runshaw College yesterday.

Here's everything we know so far:

Police at Runshaw College yesterday

1. When did it happened? The attack happened at around 4pm - st students were leaving for the day - although the college has received an anonymous warning at 10am that a group of armed males were travelling to them from Manchester.

2. What happened? A group of around 12 males, many wearing balaclavas and face masks, arrived at the college's Leyland campus in a Volkswagen Polo, a Vauxhall Astra and a Nissan Micra. They have then walked towards the Worden Park side of the Leyland Runshaw College campus shouting at and confronting students. Some of the group had knives. Because of the earlier warning, police were already in the vicinity when they incident unfolded. They called for further backup and ushered students inside and to safe places.

3. Was anyone hurt? Yes, a 17-year-old boy, believed to be a student at Runshaw College, received a knife wound to his arm. He was taken to Chorley and South Ribble Hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

4. Were arrests made? Yes, four people were arrested at the scene. A fifth person was arrested later on the M55, and a sixth arrest was made late at night. All six are currently in police custody and will be questioned today.

5. What sparked the incident? Investigations are still ongoing at this stage, but police say it related to a personal issue between the two groups. It is believed that the fight had been pre-arranged, but police say they have no evidence that further fights are being planned. Chief Inspector Gary Crowe added: "We know that others were involved in this – from both sides of the altercation - and I have a number of officers working on finding out who they are.



“If you know who was involved, saw the disorder, have any mobile phone footage that you haven’t already sent to us or you know anything at all that could help our investigation, please get in touch.”

Call 101 quoting incident reference 933 of March 4. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111