Runshaw College attack: Terrifying video of the moment the masked knife-wielding gang arrived in Leyland

This is the terrifying video circulated on social media after yesterday's knife attack at Runshaw College.

Dashcam footage of the moment a masked gang arrived in Leyland has been widely shared online.

An image from the video showing masked men in Leyland

It shows the gang, who had travelled from Manchester armed with knives and wearing balaclavas and face masks.

The gang arrived at the college's Leyland campus yesterday afternoon for what is believed to be a pre-arranged fight. They threatened college students and a 17-year-old boy received an arm injury.

Six people have now been arrested and police say investigations are ongoing.