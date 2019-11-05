RSPCA inspector 'adopted' dog in Morecambe animal neglect case

Have your say

An RSPCA inspector involved in a dog neglect case was so moved by the case that he "adopted" one as a pet.

Inspector Sam Morris told of the devastating scene that he found inside the Morecambe house - and how he felt moved to take one of the animals home,

Mable when she was rescued

He said: “There were three cages stacked on top of another, and each had a cockerpoo or cocker spaniel-type dog inside.

"The cages were filthy, and the dogs’ fur was badly matted with faeces."

READ MORE: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/crime/these-are-the-appalling-conditions-where-54-dogs-were-forced-to-live-in-filthy-locked-cages-in-a-lancashire-home-1-10086616

The dogs were all taken into RSPCA care.

One of the dogs - Mindy - lost one of her front paws as a result of her neglect.

Another of the dogs - Fifi, who was tethered in the living room - now uses wheels to get around after having lost the use of her back legs.

Sam fell in love with one of the dogs, now called Mable (pictured before and after) and adopted her.

He said: “She was in one of the cages in the bedroom and was the only one who was laid down not moving when I walked through the house.

“I opened the cage and she immediately started wagging her tail.

"I got her out and she drank two bowls full of water.

“I wasn’t looking for another dog but we had a connection and I thought, she’s coming home with me.”

All dogs have been rehomed

Defendant Kilmany Jane O’Connor - known as Kim O’Connor - of Mardale Avenue, Morecambe, appeared before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court this week.

She had pleaded guilty to five offences under the Animal Welfare Act - four of causing unnecessary suffering to 36 of her 54 dogs, and one of failing to meet all 54 dogs’ needs.