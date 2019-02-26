Rosie Darbyshire's heartbroken family reveal the details for her 'colourful' funeral

The life of popular mum Rosie Darbyshire, who tragically died earlier this month, will be celebrated by friends and family - who today urged mourners to be as "colourful as she was".

The 27-year-old's funeral will be held on Friday, March 8.

Rosie Darbyshire

Her final journey will be from Village Drive, Ribbleton - the street she grew up on - at 2.30pm.

Mourners will travel to Preston Crematorium for a service scheduled for 3.15pm.

The service to celebrate her life will then continue at Preston's Masonic Hall, where Rosie had worked as a sous-chef at the Masonic Hall just a few years ago.

Rosie's sister Alice said: "We want the funeral as colourful as Rosie so we are requesting that all please wear something with colour.

"Any one who knew Rosie are welcome to attend her funeral, be that lining the streets of Village Drive, attending the crematorium service or celebrating her life at the Masonic Hall."

The community held a vigil for Rosie on February 12.

Friends have also set up a Just Giving page in Rosie's memory in order to help support her bereaved little boy.

Alice added: "The Just Giving page has been amazing."

The fund-raiser, initially with a £4,000 target, was set up on crowdfunding website JustGiving by childhood friend Lauren Sharples to help with Rosie's funeral and caring for her son.

The total has now passed £7,200.

To donate to the fund, click here.



Rosie, 27, from Ribbleton, Preston, was discovered in Pope Lane, Ribbleton, close to the junction with Village Drive, in the early hours of February 7.

Benjamin Topping, 25, of St George’s Road, Preston, has since been charged with Rosie's murder.

A post mortem examination revealed she had died as a result of serious head injuries.