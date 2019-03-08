Rosie Darbyshire's funeral to take place this afternoon

A large number of people are expected to attend a "colourful" tribute to a Preston mum killed near her home.

Rosie Darbyshire was found with fatal injuries in Pope Lane, Ribbleton, last month.

Rosie Darbyshire was 27 when she was found dead near her home in Ribbleton

Mourners have already lined the streets near her home and large collections of flowers have been laid.

Her final journey will be from Village Drive, Ribbleton - the street she grew up on - at 2.30pm.

Mourners will travel to Preston Crematorium for a service scheduled for 3.15pm.

Mourners prepare to pay their respects to Rosie Darbyshire

The service to celebrate her life will then continue at Preston's Masonic Hall, where Rosie had worked as a sous-chef at the Masonic Hall just a few years ago.

Announcing the service, Rosie's sister Alice said: "We want the funeral as colourful as Rosie so we are requesting that all please wear something with colour.

"Any one who knew Rosie are welcome to attend her funeral, be that lining the streets of Village Drive, attending the crematorium service or celebrating her life at the Masonic Hall."

Some of the flowers and others tributes to Rosie Darbyshire

The community held a vigil for Rosie on February 12.

Friends have also set up a Just Giving page in Rosie's memory in order to help support her bereaved little boy.

Alice added: "The Just Giving page has been amazing."

Benjamin Topping, 25, of St George’s Road, Preston, has since been charged with Rosie's murder.



A post-mortem examination revealed she had died as a result of serious head injuries.