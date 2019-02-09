Rosie Darbyshire's boyfriend to appear in court this morning charged with her murder

The 25-year-old boyfriend of Rosie Darbyshire is due at Preston Magistrates' Court to be charged with murdering the mum-of-one in Ribbleton.

Benjamin Topping, 25, of St George’s Road, Preston, has been charged on suspicion of murder following his arrest on Thursday morning (February 7).

Rosie Darbyshire was found dead in Ribbleton on Thursday

Mum-of-one Rosie Elizabeth Darbyshire was pronounced dead at the scene after an assault in Ribbleton on Thursday, February 7.

He is suspected of murdering 27-year-old Rosie at 2am on Thursday, before allegedly leaving her body in the street and fleeing the scene.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Topping was charged and remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Saturday, February 9). Police responded to reports of an "altercation" in Pope Lane and discovered Rosie's body on a pavement close to the junction with Village Drive in Moor Nook.

Topping, understood to have been in a relationship with Rosie since December, was arrested on suspicion of murder later that morning. Rosie Elizabeth Darbyshire's body was found on the pavement in Village Drive, Ribbleton in the early morning of Thursday, February 7.

Police at the scene on Thursday

Lancashire Constabulary have also referred the matter to the Independent Office of Police Conduct following some previous contact between Rosie and the Constabulary prior to her tragic death.

Police said they visited Rosie's family and made them aware of the charge and the referral to the IOPC.