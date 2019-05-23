Rosie Darbyshire's boyfriend Ben Topping pleads guilty to her murder

The partner of a popular Preston mum who was found in the street with catastrophic head injuries has admitted murdering her.

Rosie Darbyshire, 27, from Ribbleton, Preston, was found dead in Pope Lane, Ribbleton, close to the junction with Village Drive, in the early hours of February 7 after a "brutal and sustained attack".

Rosie Darbyshire

Benjamin Topping, 25, of St George’s Road, Preston, admitted her murder during a hearing at Preston Crown Court today.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, is about to sentence him.

A post mortem examination revealed Rosie had died as a result of serious head injuries.

Rosie, who grew up on Village Drive, Ribbleton, had worked as a sous-chef at the Masonic Hall just a few years ago.

She is survived by her little boy.

Her death shocked the community in Ribbleton.

Family and friends flooded social media paying tribute to Rosie, describing her as a 'beautiful lady' and 'such a nice girl'.

A fund-raiser, with a £4,000 target, was set up on crowdfunding website JustGiving by childhood friend Lauren Sharples to help with Rosie's funeral and caring for her son and beat its target.

