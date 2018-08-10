Rogue flytipper's lorry is seized and crushed

Two men who flytipped waste on a track near the River Ribble have been fined.

The enforcement team at Preston City Council launched a probe after a large amount of domestic waste was dumped at Fishwick Bottoms, off Watery Lane.

Milnes' tipper truck was seized and crushed

Andrew Milne, 32, of The Green, Ribbleton, Preston, admitted two flytipping offences - causing the deposit of controlled waste without a permit between December 7 and 13 last year and on December 14 last year.

His co-defendant Paul Williams, 47, of Plungington Road, Plungington, Preston admitted the same two charges.

Both appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Milne is a registered waste carrier who operates under the name of Done N Dusted, with Paul Williams being one of his associates.

Prosecuting, Jorge Carrera-Rodriguez said on December 13, a large pile of mixed household waste was discovered abandoned on an isolated track near the river at Fishwick Bottoms.

Enforcement officers from Preston City Council attended to examine the waste for evidence and discovered a second pile of waste had been dumped at the same location.

Evidence in the waste was linked to three homes in Preston where residents had paid Done N Dusted to remove their rubbish.

Officers discovered the business was operated by Milne, who used a Ford Transit tipper to transport waste.

On December 20 officers attended his home and seized his lorry, which was subsequently crushed under council powers.

In interview the men admitted Williams dumped the waste using Milne’s vehicle, with his permission, while Milne said he had been involved in the removal of the waste using his lorry.

Milne was fined £1,000 and must pay £576.75 costs, £210 compensation and a £100 surcharge, while Williams was fined £480 and must pay £576.75 costs £210 compensation and a £48 surcharge.

Coun Brian Rollo, cabinet member for environment, said: “Thanks to the rigorous investigations and combined work of the Police, Environment Agency and Preston City Council we have successfully prosecuted these individuals for fly-tipping offences.

"This is another example of the tireless efforts and excellent partnerships working to help keep our city and surrounding areas clean."