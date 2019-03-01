Robbers who terrified shopkeeper with hammer are hunted by police in Preston

Have your say

A shopkeeper was threatened with a hammer during a terrifying robbery in Preston

Now police are appealing for information following the incident on Monday, which occurred just before 8pm at the Gulf Best One Service Station on Tag Lane.

The two men entered the store and made demands for money from the lone shop worker, with one of the men holding a hammer.

They managed to get £100 and possibly other items before running off.

The men had their faces covered and were wearing gloves and hoodies.

One was holding a black Firetrap bag and the other had a yellow JD bag.

DC Abid Majid of Preston CID said: “This must have been a terrifying experience for the shop worker who was working on his own.

"Luckily he didn’t come to any harm, but we need to find out who is responsible.

“If you have any information that could help with our investigation, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

You can email 3011@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting crime reference 04/45150/19.