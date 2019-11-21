Robbers on the run after absconding Kirkham Prison 'could be violent'

A pair of robbers have gone on the run from HMP Kirkham - and police have warned they 'could be violent'.

Kyle Meighan, 27 and Jack Thompson, 24, both from Salford, absconded from the prison on November 4.

They are believed to have left together and could have travelled to the Greater Manchester area.

Police have today (November 21) appealed for help in tracking down the pair.

A spokesman said: “We are keen to find both men as soon as possible. It is believed they could have travelled to the Greater Manchester area and we would urge anyone who knows where they are to come forward.”

Meighan was jailed for seven years and six months for offences including robbery, burglary and drugs supply in January 2017, at Minshull Crown Court

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. He has scars on his left and right hands and on his right shin.

Thompson was sentenced to six years in prison for offences including robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in July 2017.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.