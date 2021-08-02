Robbers armed with 'meat cleaver and knife' steal '£1,000 worth of items' from Preston store

The two masked men entered the One Stop store in Ribbleton Avenue at around 6.15am on Friday (July 2).

They then threatened the staff with a meat-cleaver and a knife before making off with nearly £1,000 worth of items.

DC Stephen Rotherham, of Preston Police, said: "This was a nasty incident which left staff members at the shop extremely shaken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Nobody should be put through an ordeal like this while simply going about their work."

Officers said their enquiries are ongoing and they now believe the men in the CCTV images may be able to help them with their investigation.

"If you think you might know who they are, please get in touch with us straight away," DC Rotherham added.

"Alternatively if you have any other information that could help with our investigation, or think you know who is responsible, please tell us."

Police want to speak to these men in relation to a robbery at the One Stop store in Ribbleton Avenue. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Both men were described as having local accents and aged in their mid-20s or 30s.

One of the men was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit, black trainers, a black face covering and gloves.

The second man was wearing a red Converse hooded jacket with white draw cords, white and blue camo combat pants, a black face covering and blue surgical gloves.

Anybody with information has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting log number 231 of July 30.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.