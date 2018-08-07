Robber with 'scar on left eyebrow' absconds from HMP Kirkham

Have your say

A robber serving a six year sentence has absconded from Kirkham prison.

Stephen Hopkins, 33, disappeared from HMP Kirkham yesterday.

He was sentenced to six years with a four year extended licence for robbery in September 2015.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his left eyebrow, and a mole on his right nostril.

He has links to Lancashire, Manchester and South Yorkshire.

Anyone with information is asked to email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call the police on 101 quoting log 1139 of August 6.