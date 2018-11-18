Road taped off and two samurai swords found at scene of fight in Preston that left man with 'wounds to face and arms'

Have your say

A road has been taped off and two samurai swords have been found at the scene of a fight that left one man with injuries to his face and arms.

The incident took place off Blackpool Road in Romford Road, Preston, at 8.25pm last night.

The scene in Romford Road

Police were called to the scene of a fight between two men.

Lancashire Police's Force Incident Manager Kim Sturgess said: "One male was transferred to Blackpool [Victoria] Hospital due to his injuries.

"It is believed he has facial injuries and wounds to his arms.

"Two men were arrested."

Police added that the man is hospital was one of the two men arrested.

He is currently on bed watch in Blackpool.

The other man involved in the fight is in custody.

Ms Sturgess added: "Two samurai swords were recovered from searching the scene.

"Investigations are ongoing."

The Post visited the scene of the arrest, where there were two police cars.

A police officer confirmed that the road had been taped off while investigations took place.

Two police cars were parked up at the time of our reporters visit.

Anyone with any information on the incident can call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 1395 of November 17.