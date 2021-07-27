Rivington flasher wanted by police after exposing himself to teenage girls

Lancashire Police say a shirtless man in his late 30s exposed himself near the Italian and Japanese lakes at Rivington Terraced Gardens at around 4pm on Thursday (July 22).

He is described as white with a tanned complexion and dark brown hair. The girls told police that he had been shirtless, wearing a pair of blue shorts and carrying a backpack and wearing headphones.

Sgt Harrison of Chorley Police said: "This is a shocking incident which is deeply distressing to a group of teenagers who were merely out enjoying the weather, having a stroll and reading the signs about the history of Rivington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police say a shirtless man in his late 30s exposed himself at Rivington Terraced Gardens at around 4pm on Thursday (July 22). Pic credit: Steve Glover

"If anyone was in the area and recognised this man or has any footage of a man matching his description on the day, please call 101 and quote log reference LC-20210723-0475."