Ribbleton youngsters chase police car and hand officers a "Thank You" card for "keeping Preston safe"

Youths in Ribbleton gave chase to a police patrol car yesterday (April 15) - only to hand officers a handcrafted card saying "Thank You".



PC Lukins was on patrol in Ribbleton on Monday (April 15) when he spotted two young girls chasing after his police car and shouting for him to stop.

Police have thanked two girls from Ribbleton who ran after a police car to hand officers a self-made "thank you" letter.

The neighbourhood police officer pulled over and was greeted by two excited children - Kaylee and Amelia - who thrusted a brightly coloured hand drawn card into his hands.

The A4 card was generously decorated with pink hearts, cheerful police dogs, handcuffs and a big, bold "Thank You!" taking centre stage.

"To the police group...Thank you so much for your job", began the letter.

"The things you do is amazing. Keep it up!"

The girls then listed some of their favourite things about Lancashire Police, including "helping and saving people", "sending people into prison who are bad", and "looking after our streets."

The girls' artwork even boasted drawings of some tasty-looking donuts - the law enforcement snack of choice, according to the children.

PC Josh Lukins has taken to Facebook to thank the girls and share their thoughtful artwork with the public.

He said: "I would just like to take the time to say a big thank you to the two girls, Kaylee and Amelia from Ribbleton, who ran after my police car today whilst I was out and about on patrol to give me the following thank you letter.



"It is things like this that make every day that little bit better.

"Thank you from all of us at Preston Police for such kind words, it is greatly appreciated!"

Are you Kaylee or Amelia's mum and/or dad? If so, we would love to hear from you!

You can reach us at lep.newsdesk@jpress.co.uk or call 01772 838 107.