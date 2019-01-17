Ribbleton woman denies brandishing knife on her street

A woman has appeared in court accused of waving a knife on the residential street where she lives.

Delina George, 29, of Thorn Street Preston,is accused of possessing a blade in public, as well as assaulting a woman, a racially aggravated assault and using threatening behaviour.

She appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court following an alleged incident at 11.15am on November 17 last year.

The bench ruled the matter was too serious for their powers and committed the case to Preston Crown Court.

She will appear on February 18 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.