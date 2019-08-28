Ribbleton shooting: two men arrested after shots fired on Grizedale Crescent

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Ribbleton, police said.

Just after 5pm, on Monday, August 26, three shots were fired on Grizedale Crescent in what officers described as a "targeted attack".

Residents heard three gunshots just after 5pm.

Now police say they have arrested a pair of men, aged 20 and 23, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent, in Preston city centre in the early hours of this morning

Officers also recovered a silver Ford Mondeo in Fairhaven Road, which they believe was used in the attack.

DCI Richard McCutcheon from Preston Police said: “Despite these arrests, our investigation continues and we need people to come forward.

“We believe that the attack was targeted and both parties are known to each other. If you saw or know anything that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.

“We will continue to maintain a presence in the area and hope that this will reassure people. Please speak to an officer if you have any concerns.”

On Monday, terrified residents watched as the two targeted men, who appeared uninjured, fled on off-road motorbikes behind a row of houses on Grizedale Crescent.

The gunman climbed back into his car and chased after them.

A pensioner in Pope Lane told the Post he thought the loud bang was a car backfiring, until it was followed seconds later by two more ear-piercing shots.

The pensioner, aged 74, said: "I heard it alright. I was chatting to a neighbour at the gate when we heard the first bang.

"It startled us, and we stopped and looked down the street from where it came from. We thought it was a car backfiring, sounded just like that, but very loud.

"But before we could carry on talking, there were two more shots. Bang-bang. One after the other.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle and its occupants is also asked to contact the Police on 101 quoting incident reference 1206 of August 26th.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.