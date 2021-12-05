Ribbleton Lane in Preston closed by police following reports of stabbing in area
Ribbleton Lane was cordoned off by police after a stabbing was reported in the area on Saturday night.
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 8:27 am
The incident reportedly occurred in Ribbleton Lane, near the Texaco petrol station, at approximately 9pm.
The road was cordoned off by police while crime scene investigators examined the area, according to eyewitness reports.
Bus services 1 and 1a were diverted while the closure was in place.
Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.
