Ribbleton crash forces police to close road in both directions

Have your say

A serious crash has forced police to close a Ribbleton road in both directions this afternoon (September 9).

The crash happened close to Ribbleton Avenue, between Ribbleton Hall Drive and Gammull Lane, at around 2pm.

Police are urging people to avoid the area whilst emergency services attend the scene.

Diversions are in place for motorists.

A police spokesman said: "Due to a road traffic collision we have had to close Ribbleton Avenue, Preston in both directions.

"The road is closed between Ribbleton Hall Drive and Gammull Lane and there is a road diversion in place.

A crash has forced police to close Ribbleton Avenue, Preston in both directions this afternoon (September 9)

"If you are planning on travelling, we ask that you avoid the area."

More to follow...