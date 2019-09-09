Ribbleton crash forces police to close busy road in both directions

Have your say

A serious crash has forced police to close a Ribbleton road in both directions this afternoon (September 9).



The crash happened in Longridge Road, between Ribbleton Hall Drive and Gammull Lane, at around 2pm.

PICTURES of the incident are here

Police are urging people to avoid the area whilst emergency services attend the scene.

Diversions are in place for motorists as the half-mile stretch of road is expected to remain closed for some time.

A police spokesman said: "Due to a road traffic collision we have had to close Ribbleton Avenue, Preston in both directions.

"The road is closed between Ribbleton Hall Drive and Gammull Lane and there is a road diversion in place.

"If you are planning on travelling, we ask that you avoid the area."

More to follow...