Ribbleton Bank Holiday shooting was 'a targeted attack' say police

Have your say

Police are treating a shooting in Ribbleton yesterday as a targeted attack

Lancashire Police are appealing for information into the incident.

The scene of the shooting in Ribbleton yesterday

However, they say there is 'no wider threat to the public'.

Police were called to reports of the sound of shots being fired on Pope Lane, close to the junction with Grizedale Crescent, shortly after 5pm yesterday.

Officers attended and following inquiries, believe a man had got out of a silver Ford Mondeo car and discharged a firearm towards a group of people.

No-one was injured during the incident.

Det Ch Insp Richard McCutcheon, of Preston CID, said: “It is incredibly lucky nobody was hurt during this incident and I would encourage anyone who can assist our inquiries to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to trace any witnesses, or anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage which may have been recording in the area around the time of the offence.

“At this time we believe this was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the public.

"However we know this will have been concerning for residents and we have stepped up patrols in the area.”

Anybody with information should call 101 quoting log reference 1206 of August 26.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org