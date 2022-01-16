Ribble Valley Police ramp up presence as anti-social behaviour in Longridge escalates

This weekend, Ribble Valley Police said that accelerating incidents of anti-social behaviour by youths on the site of Longridge's St Wilifrid's Primary School have now led to the damaging of school equipment.

Such escalating anti-social behavior has encouraged the force to ramp up their presence across the Ribble Valley throughout the evenings and weekends, with such patrolling starting already.

In a statement on Facebook on Friday evening, PCSO Will Haye said: "We have seen an increase in reports of nuisance from youths on the site of St Wilfrid's Primary School, Longridge in recent weeks. This has since escalated with school equipment being damaged. Police are aware of these issues and will be stepping up patrols in the area on evenings and weekends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ribble Valley Police have stepped up their patrols this weekend after anti-social behaviour at a Longridge School escalated to damaging equipment. Police pictured at Chester Avenue Car Park following a public request.

"If you see anything suspicious, please call us on 101 or report it online on https://orlo.uk/SeNpf"

Following this, Ribble Valley police urged the public to report any anti-social behavior as they hit hotspots across the borough throughout the weekend.

On this same Friday night, PCSOs Sion Coffey and Caroline Pemberton were out patrolling various locations, and by 8 pm had already been stopped on Castle Street in Clitheroe due to eggs being thrown at passing cars.

An hour later, the Police confirmed that their Team 3 officers had identified the culprits and would be visiting their parents in due course.

Taking to Facebook, the PCSOs also urged anyone who witnessed any further incidents to report them, and asked people to comment on the Ribble Valley Police Facebook page if they have any anti-social behaviour hotspots they want monitored.