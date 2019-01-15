Revenge seeking pub goer threatens woman with knife in Chorley

An innocent bystander was threatened at knifepoint by a raging drunk man armed with two knives.

Alexandru Mihail Petre, 29, of Bolton Road, Chorley, waved knives in the woman's face after he had himself been threatened in the Duke of York pub earlier the same evening.

Magistrates' Court

Preston Magistrates' Court heard he had returned to the scene on December 22 armed with blades to confront the man.

Prosecuting, Martine Connah said: "The defendant had a form of altercation with another man.

"He was either punched or pushed by the man.

" He falls to the floor, gets up and makes his way home.

"He returned with two knives. He says he did that to scare the person who attacked him.

"That person was not present at this time but there was a woman outside.

"The defendant approached her and waves the knives towards her face.

" A concerned member of public has pulled her to safety and placed her inside his vehicle. The defendant is seen waving the items around and then uses them to smash a window."

Petre pleaded guilty to affray, criminal damage, and possessing two knives.

Defending, Steve Scott: "This is a man of impeccable character. He's only been in the country three months, working and sending money home to his family.

"He admitted his behaviour from the point of arrest. If there ever was genuine remorse I think it has been shown by this man, who made a stupid decision when drunk."

The bench committed the case to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on February 4.

READ MORE: Worker threatens pub goer with large knife