Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of ASB for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 397 reports of antisocial behaviour. The areas are based on policing districts rather than specific towns or areas. Images used are for illustrative purposes.



1. Preston City Centre 93 incidents in December 2018 other Buy a Photo

2. St Matthew's, Ribbleton 51 incidents in December 2018 other Buy a Photo

3. Fishwick and Callon 29 incidents in December 2018 other Buy a Photo

4. Avenham and Frenchwood 29 incidents in December 2018 other Buy a Photo

View more