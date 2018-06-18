REVEALED: Preston's crime hotspots

Have your say

Crime and anti-social peaks in the hotter months so please take extra care when out and about and at home

With peak summer months approaching - traditionally the time of year when rates of anti-social behaviour see a rise - we reveal Preston’s crime hotspots.

A total of 400 crimes were registered in April for city centre ward, compared with 389 the previous month.

A quarter of the total (102) were categorised as violence and sexual offences, the most prolific category of crime.

This was followed by anti-social behaviour (68) and shoplifting (87).

In University ward, just 59 crimes were recorded with anti-social behaviour (15) and violence and sexual offences (14) the highest offenders.

In St George’s, there were 148 crimes in the month, again with violence and sexual offences (54) the most prolific.

Riversway had 131 crimes, Larches 85, Fishwick 136, St Matthews 227, Cadley Greyfriars and Tulketh 89, Deepdale 162, College and Moor Park 52.

To look more at the figures for your area vist, https://www.police.uk/

Preston city centre ward

ASB 68

Bicycle theft 2

Burglary 19

Criminal damage and arson 17

Drugs 9

Other crime 2

Other theft 40

Possession of weapons 1

Public order 32

Robbery 6

Shoplifting 87

Theft from the person 13

Vehicle crime 2

Violence & sexual offences 102

University ward

ASB 15

Bicycle theft 1

Burglary 7

Criminal damage and arson 7

Drugs 1

Other crime 1

Other theft 4

Possession of weapons 0

Public order 4

Robbery 0

Shoplifting 3

Theft from the person 1

Vehicle crime 1

Violence & sexual offences 14

St George’s

ASB 29

Bicycle theft 3

Burglary 12

Criminal damage and arson 9

Drugs 6

Other crime 3

Other theft 7

Possession of weapons 2

Public order 13

Robbery 0

Shoplifting 1

Theft from the person 2

Vehicle crime 7

Violence & sexual offences 54

Riversway

ASB 28

Bicycle theft 1

Burglary 16

Criminal damage and arson 17

Drugs 4

Other crime 1

Other theft 12

Possession of weapons 0

Public order 8

Robbery 0

Shoplifting 2

Theft from the person 1

Vehicle crime 8

Violence & sexual offences 33

Larches

Anti-social behaviour14

Bicycle theft0

Burglary3

Criminal damage18

Drugs 0

Other crime 1

Other theft 4

Possession of weapons0

Public order 7

Robbery 0

Shoplifting2

Theft from the person 0

Vehicle crime 6

Violence &sexual offences30

Fishwick

ASB 35

Bicycle theft 0

Burglary 5

Criminal damage 18

Drugs 4

Other crime 3

Other theft 5

Possession of weapons 0

Public order 7

Robbery 1

Shoplifting 0

Theft from the person 2

Vehicle crime 6

Violence & sexual offences 50

St Matthews

ASB64

Bicycle theft 3

Burglary 16

Criminal damage 25

Drugs 4

Other crime 6

Other theft 12

Possession of weapons 0

Public order 16

Robbery 1

Shoplifting 1

Theft from the person 1

Vehicle crime 12

Violence & sexual offences 66

Cadley, Greyfriars and Tulketh

ASB 27

Bicycle theft 0

Burglary 4

Criminal damage 13

Drugs 0

Other crime 2

Other theft 5

Possession of weapons 0

Public order 5

Robbery 0

Shoplifting 2

Theft from the person 0

Vehicle crime 9

Violence & sexual offences 22

Deepdale

ASB38

Bicycle theft3

Burglary11

Criminal damage9

Drugs4

Other crime 1

Other theft 11

Possession of weapons 0

Public order 7

Robbery 0

Shoplifting 45

Theft from the person 2

Vehicle crime 6

Violence and sexual offences 25

College and Moor Park

ASB 16

Bicycle theft 1

Burglary 4

Criminal damage 8

Drugs 1

Other crime 1

Other theft 5

Possession of weapons 1

Public order 0

Robbery 0

Shoplifting 0

Theft from the person 2

Vehicle crime 5

Violence & sexual offences 10

* The figures excluse 591 incidents that occurred in Lancashire Constabulary boundaries that could not be attributed to a specific location.

* All figures are taken from the www.police.uk database.