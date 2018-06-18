REVEALED: Preston's crime hotspots

Crime and anti-social peaks in the hotter months so please take extra care when out and about and at home
With peak summer months approaching - traditionally the time of year when rates of anti-social behaviour see a rise - we reveal Preston’s crime hotspots.
A total of 400 crimes were registered in April for city centre ward, compared with 389 the previous month.
A quarter of the total (102) were categorised as violence and sexual offences, the most prolific category of crime.
This was followed by anti-social behaviour (68) and shoplifting (87).
In University ward, just 59 crimes were recorded with anti-social behaviour (15) and violence and sexual offences (14) the highest offenders.
In St George’s, there were 148 crimes in the month, again with violence and sexual offences (54) the most prolific.
Riversway had 131 crimes, Larches 85, Fishwick 136, St Matthews 227, Cadley Greyfriars and Tulketh 89, Deepdale 162, College and Moor Park 52.
To look more at the figures for your area vist, https://www.police.uk/
Preston city centre ward
ASB 68
Bicycle theft 2
Burglary 19
Criminal damage and arson 17
Drugs 9
Other crime 2
Other theft 40
Possession of weapons 1
Public order 32
Robbery 6
Shoplifting 87
Theft from the person 13
Vehicle crime 2
Violence & sexual offences 102
University ward
ASB 15
Bicycle theft 1
Burglary 7
Criminal damage and arson 7
Drugs 1
Other crime 1
Other theft 4
Possession of weapons 0
Public order 4
Robbery 0
Shoplifting 3
Theft from the person 1
Vehicle crime 1
Violence & sexual offences 14
St George’s
ASB 29
Bicycle theft 3
Burglary 12
Criminal damage and arson 9
Drugs 6
Other crime 3
Other theft 7
Possession of weapons 2
Public order 13
Robbery 0
Shoplifting 1
Theft from the person 2
Vehicle crime 7
Violence & sexual offences 54
Riversway
ASB 28
Bicycle theft 1
Burglary 16
Criminal damage and arson 17
Drugs 4
Other crime 1
Other theft 12
Possession of weapons 0
Public order 8
Robbery 0
Shoplifting 2
Theft from the person 1
Vehicle crime 8
Violence & sexual offences 33
Larches
Anti-social behaviour14
Bicycle theft0
Burglary3
Criminal damage18
Drugs 0
Other crime 1
Other theft 4
Possession of weapons0
Public order 7
Robbery 0
Shoplifting2
Theft from the person 0
Vehicle crime 6
Violence &sexual offences30
Fishwick
ASB 35
Bicycle theft 0
Burglary 5
Criminal damage 18
Drugs 4
Other crime 3
Other theft 5
Possession of weapons 0
Public order 7
Robbery 1
Shoplifting 0
Theft from the person 2
Vehicle crime 6
Violence & sexual offences 50
St Matthews
ASB64
Bicycle theft 3
Burglary 16
Criminal damage 25
Drugs 4
Other crime 6
Other theft 12
Possession of weapons 0
Public order 16
Robbery 1
Shoplifting 1
Theft from the person 1
Vehicle crime 12
Violence & sexual offences 66
Cadley, Greyfriars and Tulketh
ASB 27
Bicycle theft 0
Burglary 4
Criminal damage 13
Drugs 0
Other crime 2
Other theft 5
Possession of weapons 0
Public order 5
Robbery 0
Shoplifting 2
Theft from the person 0
Vehicle crime 9
Violence & sexual offences 22
Deepdale
ASB38
Bicycle theft3
Burglary11
Criminal damage9
Drugs4
Other crime 1
Other theft 11
Possession of weapons 0
Public order 7
Robbery 0
Shoplifting 45
Theft from the person 2
Vehicle crime 6
Violence and sexual offences 25
College and Moor Park
ASB 16
Bicycle theft 1
Burglary 4
Criminal damage 8
Drugs 1
Other crime 1
Other theft 5
Possession of weapons 1
Public order 0
Robbery 0
Shoplifting 0
Theft from the person 2
Vehicle crime 5
Violence & sexual offences 10
* The figures excluse 591 incidents that occurred in Lancashire Constabulary boundaries that could not be attributed to a specific location.
* All figures are taken from the www.police.uk database.