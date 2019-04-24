Retired Lancashire lecturer left fighting for life after being shot with a crossbow outside his home

A retired lecturer from Lancashire is in a life-threatening condition after being shot with a crossbow in Wales.



Gerald Corrigan, 74, was struck by an arrow as he adjusted a satellite dish outside his home in a remote area of Holyhead, Anglesey, at around 12.30am on Friday (April 19).

Gerald Corrigan, 74, originally from Preston, sustained life-threatening injuries after he was shot with a crossbow outside his home in Anglesey, Wales.

The critically-injured pensioner, who moved to Holyhead after retiring as a video and photography lecturer in Lancashire, manage to stagger back inside his home and alert his partner.

The bolt had passed through his upper body and right arm, causing significant internal injuries.

An ambulance was called and he was rushed to hospital in Bangor where medical staff reported the incident to police.

He was later airlifted to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital where he remains in a coma.

Police have made a direct appeal to the person who shot the pensioner with a crossbow to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Kearney, the senior investigating officer, said Mr Corrigan's family remain "deeply traumatised" by the incident.

He said: "I am appealing to the person who discharged this weapon to come forward.

"This is an impartial search for the truth and I have no doubt that any person who discharged such a weapon accidentally at a human being would be significantly traumatised.

"You will be treated professionally by myself and my team of officers."

One line of inquiry is that Mr Corrigan may have been accidentally shot by a 'lamper' - rogue night-time hunters who use bright lights to target animals.

Locals have reported that lampers have been operating in the remote area recently.

Insp Kearney added: "Our community and the victim's family want you to come forward of your own free will and do the decent thing to help them understand what happened.

"I would also appeal to any member of the public who knows of anyone who owns a crossbow and was on the Isle of Anglesey on the April 18 and 19 to come forward.

"This includes anyone who was visiting Anglesey at this time.

"Any information provided will be treated confidentially and will assist us greatly in potentially eliminating individuals from this enquiry at an early stage.

"Finally I would appeal to businesses on Anglesey and in North Gwynedd which sell crossbows, bolts and accessories to get in touch with North Wales Police."

He added: "Our thoughts continue to be with Gerald's family and friends. The family are being supported by specially trained officers and remain deeply traumatised."

Mr Corrigan’s family are keeping vigil at his bedside in Staffordshire.

His partner said: “This is a horrific incident that has happened to our family. We cannot think of anybody who may have wanted to hurt our father and dear partner.

"We are trying to come to terms with this shocking incident.

"If anybody has any information at all about what has happened, however small, please come forward to the police."

Anybody who can assist the investigation should contact North Wales Police on 101, or via the live webchat quoting reference number X052857.