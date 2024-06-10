Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are warning people to be extra vigilant.

Officers were made aware of potential cold callers in the Christ Church Street area of the city on Monday.

Police subsequently issued the following advice to residents:

Never agree to buy any goods or services on the doorstep as a result of a cold call.

Don’t make snap decisions and don’t be pressured into buying things you don’t need.

Price up any goods you do need - they are likely to be much cheaper from your usual shop than from a doorstep seller.

Use a door chain and do not let unknown callers in.

Check the identity of all callers to your home. Ask for photo identification even if the caller claims to be from a utility company, the police or local authority. Check it against the telephone number online or in the phone book, NOT the number on the ID.

If you need work done, don’t accept a quote there and then, obtain three quotes from trusted schemes/ recommendations and decide later. Never deal with cold callers.

Obtain a full name and address from traders before dealing with them. Never rely solely on a mobile phone number, only pay once the work is completed to your satisfaction, don’t pay cash, and always request receipts.

In April, almost £8,000 was stolen by rogue traders targeting elderly residents in Preston.

The workers allegedly took payment up front before carrying out poor quality work.

Inspe Dave Byrne, of Preston Police said: “Rogue traders may use intimidating or aggressive behaviour to prey on our most vulnerable residents, often conning them out of large sums of money for unnecessary or shoddy workmanship.

"Our advice is to always say no to cold-callers.