Residents 'helpless' as crimewave continues

Extra crime-busting measures are being urged for a Leyland district where ongoing problems are said to be plaguing the community.

Albion Gate is suffering from a range of crimes, it is claimed.

South Ribble councillor Paul Wharton is campaigning for residents whose lives are being made a misery.

He told the Guardian: “Residents feel like every night there’s some issue, such as cars being damaged, eggs thrown at windows.

“It’s just yobs who are doing it. It’s been happening for months, police need to get a grip of it. Residents have contacted police saying they’ve got CCTV and they’ve got in touch with me and I’ve been in touch with South Ribble deputy leader Caroline Moon.

“It’s just going round and round in a big circle.”

Commenting on social media, he said: “I’m aware there have been numerous issues involving break-ins, anti-social behaviour and other nuisance around the Albion Gate area.

“I have made contact with the Deputy Leader of South Ribble Borough Council, and also the Chief Inspector at Lancashire Police for the Leyland Area, to see what extra can be done to tackle the issues and ensure residents can enjoy the peaceful community they deserve.”

In a reply, Julie Lynne said: “I feel quite vulnerable walking from the estate to Morrison’s in an evening.

“Especially through the alleyway as it’s poorly lit. So many teenagers hang around there now.

“They need somewhere better to go to in an evening. With all these builders investing around Leyland maybe they could all put into a pot and build some sort of youth centre to occupy them and stop them causing havoc.”And Edwin Williams commented in another reply: “Numerous residents have indicated how unsafe they feel with the poor street lighting that was introduced last year.”

South Ribble Neighbourhood Police Team Sergeant Anthony Burgess said South Ribble councillors had brought issues to his attention.

He said: “Although direct reports of anti-social behaviour and crime in this area appear to be relatively low, I am aware of reports via our local councillors.

“To ensure that the local neighbourhood team have an accurate picture of crime I would advise that incidents need to be reported directly through to the police and partners.” He added: “The Leyland Neighbourhood team are working to resolve reports of this nature.”

Councillor Caroline Moon, South Ribble Council’s cabinet member for community safety, said she had emailed the police regarding residents’ issues and concerns at Albion Gate, brought up by councillor Wharton.

She said: “Councillor Wharton made me aware of the worries of his residents in the Albion Gate area.”

She added:“South Ribble Borough Council takes complaints of anti-social behaviour very seriously and we always work in partnership with the police to attempt to address residents concerns.”