REGIONAL: Man left fighting for his life after hit and run by thieves who stole his car

A man is fighting for his life after thieves stole his car and struck him at speed as they made their getaway in Ashton-under-Lyne.



The 59-year-old victim saw his car – a red Citroen C1, (registration number MV18 OSB) – being driven away by thieves at around 7.20am this morning (Friday, February 15).

A man is fighting for his life after thieves stole his car and ploughed into him outside his home.

The man tried to stop them and ran after his car, but the thieves drove into him at speed.

He was struck head-on and left for dead in the road outside his home. The thieves then sped away from the scene.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after sustaining serious head injuries.

Specialist officers are conducting an extensive area search to locate the offenders. They believe the suspects may be from outside Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they are extending their search to include parts of Lancashire and are asking people to keep an eye out for the stolen vehicle.

Detective Inspector Ian Harratt, of GMP’s Tameside district, said: “A man is now fighting for his life as a result of this incident and we have deployed several resources to the area who are working to locate those involved.

“I am asking the public to look out for a red Citreon with registration plate MV18 OSB. If anyone sees this vehicle, please contact police immediately.

“I would also urge any witnesses or anyone with information or dash-cam footage to get in touch as soon as possible so that we can find those responsible for this horrific incident.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 9289 or 101 quoting incident number 363 of 15/02/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.