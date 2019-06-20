'Reckless' Mercedes seized by police in Preston after driver is caught without insurance, MOT or tax

Have your say

A Mercedes has been seized in Preston after police discovered that the driver had no insurance, tax or MOT certificate.

The driver was stopped in London Way (A6), near the Capitol Centre, this morning (June 20).

The black Mercedes A140 was pulled over by officers from the Tactical Operations (Tac Ops) division of Lancashire Police during a routine patrol.

Roadside checks revealed that the driver did not have a driving licence or valid insurance.

Further checks also revealed that all four tyres were bald and the car did not have a valid MOT certificate.

READ MORE: This is how many points you'll get on your licence for these driving offences

The Mercedes was seized at the scene and the driver reported for motoring offences.

This Mercedes was seized in London Way (A6), Preston after a police check revealed that it had no insurance, tax or MOT