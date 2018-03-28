Raiders steal sentimental jewellery in New Longton burglary

Have your say

Raiders targeted a home in New Longton making off with sentimental jewellery and cash, say police.

At 11.20am on Friday March 23, three men are reported to have entered the house in Balmoral Road and searched the property.

Police say they were disturbed when a neighbour pulled up outside in the car and all three made off on a red moped.

The men are described as white, aged 17-19, and were wearing dark coloured tops with their hoods up.

Det Sgt Ian Derbyshire, of Lancashire Constabulary’s CID, said: “Just before the burglary, three men were seen riding a red scooter in Pope Lane.

“They would have stood out as they were not wearing helmets and were riding three on board.

“We would ask anyone who saw these men or who has any dash-cam footage of the moped to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference SA1805240 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.