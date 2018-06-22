Racist insults hurled at Preston takeaway owners by thug who later went on to commit a shop robbery

A man branded a married couple "terrorists" during a takeaway fracas, a court has heard.

Liam Kyle Powell, 22, hurled racist insults at the couple, who run the Cheeky Chicken takeaway on Church Street, Preston, telling them to 'go back to their country' when they challenged him about his appalling behaviour,

Preston Crown Court heard Powell, of Hawkshead, Penwortham, had barged to the front of the queue at 3am on December 10 and was abusive.

Peter Barr, prosecuting, said: "The two complainants were working at that restaurant late at night. Obviously there were a lot of people there at that time wanting to buy chicken.

"Things got much more heated when he was challenged by the man and his wife.

"He said: 'You're here to terrorise people'.

"He picked up a plastic bin and swung it at the man, striking him on the head, and also caused a cut to the woman's thumb."

The court heard four other customers detained Powell on the ground until police arrived.

When challenged by police he retorted: "People always play the race card don't they?"

Powell, who pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault, also admitted robbing the Spar store on Victoria Terrace, Lostock Hall, at 6.50am on March 25, pretending to have a gun by sticking his two fingers under his top.

He stole £28.50 cash, scratch cards and cigarettes after getting into the premises during a newspaper delivery.

He said: "I'm robbing you, now open the till, I want the money."

Defending, Fraser Livesey said Powell had lost his job last year and was using too much alcohol and cocaine, which had caused a loss of control.

He added: " It will be his first custodial sentence, he's resigned to that and will make use of the time in custody."

Judge Andrew Jefferies QC imposed a 30 month jail term.